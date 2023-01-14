Over 40 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to weather conditions: Report

Over 40 flights were delayed on Saturday due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, said a report. Three international departure flights and six arrival flights have been delayed, reported CNBC TV-18.

25 domestic departure flights and eight arrival flights are among those delayed. Most of these flights were bound for Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati, Dharamshala from Delhi.

The Indian Metrological Department has also issued a yellow alert and predicted that dense fog will persist in certain areas.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, it said. Cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department had said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.