Pak fishing boat carrying weapons, 10 crew intercepted in Indian waters: Coast Guard

A Pakistani boat that was trying to enter Indian waters with weapons, ammunition, and about 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 300 crore was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) off the coast of Gujarat. Ten passengers on the Pakistani boat have been detained.



The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat provided the Indian Coast Guard with intelligence input, and as a result, on the night between December 25 and 26, the ICG strategically deployed its fast patrol class ship ICGS Arinjay to patrol the area near the hypothetical International Maritime Border Line.



The ICG noticed the Pakistani fishing boat "Al Soheli" moving suspiciously in Indian waters in the early hours of Monday.



The Pakistani boat began evasive maneuvering when the Indian Coast Guard began questioning those on board, and it continued to do so even after the Indian Coast Guard fired warning shots. The Indian Coast Guard's vessel, "Arinjay," stopped the Pakistani boat.



When the Indian Coast Guards boarded the Pakistani boat, they discovered that the crew was acting strangely. When the ICG searched the boat, they discovered weapons, ammo, and about 40 kg of drugs worth Rs 300 crores. The boat was seized by the authorities, and the crew members were all taken into custody and brought to the Gujarati coastal town of Okha for further investigation.



This is the first crackdown where drugs and weapons were being smuggled into the nation and the seventh joint operation between the Indian Coast Guard and ATS, Gujarat, in the last 18 months. A total of 346 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,930 crores has been found during this time, and 44 Pakistanis and seven Iranians have been detained.