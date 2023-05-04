Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Goa to attend SCO meet

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday arrived in Goa to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet. He was received by Indian diplomat JP Singh (Joint Secretary, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk). The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first high-level visit from Islamabad since 2011.

Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad's alleged continued support to cross-border terrorism.

People familiar with the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conclave preparations said there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bhutto Zardari so far as there was no request for it from the Pakistani side, reported PTI on Thursday.

''On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO,'' Bhutto Zardari tweeted ahead of his arrival here.

''During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries,'' he said.

With inputs from PTI