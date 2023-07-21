Pakistan's Seema Haider seen touching Sachin’s feet, exchanging garlands in alleged wedding photos

scorecardresearch
Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who has been making headlines for her controversial love story with an Indian man named Sachin Meena, has once again caught the public's attention. This time, it is due to the release of their wedding photos where Seema can be seen touching Sachin's feet, a traditional Indian gesture symbolising respect for husband in a marital relationship.

The couple's love story began online in 2019 when they met while playing on PUBG. Despite the geographical and political barriers between them, their bond grew stronger over time. In March 2023, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. They stayed in a hotel for a week, marking their first in-person meeting.

However, their journey was far from smooth. Seema, a mother of four children from her previous marriage to Ghulam Haider, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia, had to make significant sacrifices. She left her home country and crossed the border into India, a risky move that required her to disguise herself and her children as rural Indians to avoid detection by security agencies.

Upon her arrival in India, she started living illegally with Sachin in Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar in Rabupura of Greater Noida from May 13. Their relationship stirred controversy, with some accusing Seema of being a spy for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. These allegations led to the couple and Sachin's father being arrested under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act on July 4. However, they were granted bail three days later.

Despite the challenges, Seema remained steadfast in her decision to stay in India with Sachin. In response to her ex-husband Ghulam's pleas for her to return to Pakistan with their children, Seema requested him to let her live her life with Sachin in peace.

As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) continues to investigate the couple. They have been questioned multiple times, and although no incriminating evidence has been found so far, the probe continues.

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
