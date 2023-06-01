Manipur violence: Panel led by retired HC judge to monitor probe by special CBI team, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the central government has constituted a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to monitor a special CBI probe into incidents of violence in the northeastern state.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," Shah said.

He mentioned that dialogue is the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Manipur and stated that a relief and rehabilitation has been prepared for those affected by the conflict, with both the Centre and the state chipping in Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the violence.

The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society, the Home Minister added.

VIDEO | "I assure the people of Manipur that an impartial probe into the violence will be conducted and the wrongdoers will be punished," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Imphal. pic.twitter.com/9pVdS2hSAu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2023

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

"Central government has provided 8 teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to Manipur to provide aid to victims of violence in the state. 5 teams have already reached here and 3 others are on the way," Shah detailed.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia framed Delhi excise policy to generate, channel illegal funds: ED chargesheet

Also Read: ‘Never imagined something like this is possible’: Rahul Gandhi on disqualification as MP