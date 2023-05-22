PM Modi conferred highest Fijian honour; check pics here  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has been conferred the highest Fijian honour—Companion of the Order of Fiji. Fijian PM Stiveni Rabuka conferred the award on PM Modi in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have got this recognition so far.

On receiving the highest Fijian honour, Prime Minister Modi said this honour belongs to 140 crore Indians as well as India-Fiji relations, which date back centuries. The Prime Minister said: "This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations".

Before being conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji honour, PM Modi shared his picture with PM Rabuka on Twitter and wrote that India-Fiji ties have stood the test of time.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Delighted to meet PM Stiveni Rabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relation between India and Fiji has stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years”.

The development took place on the sidelines of the third India-Pacific Island summit (FIPIC) summit. During the FIPIC summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out a 12-step action plan to bolster India-Pacific Island nation ties. The 12-step action plan includes a 100-bed regional hospital in Fiji, setting up a regional and cyber security training hub in Papua New Guinea, Sagar Amrut Scholarships—100 scholarships in the next 5 years, and a Jaipur Foot camp in Papua New Guinea.

It also comprises FIPIC SME development project, setting up desalination units for drinking water, supplying sea ambulances, setting up dialysis units and emergency helpline numbers, setting up a solar project for government buildings, Jan Aushadhi kendras and yoga centres.

Meanwhile, Rabuka on Sunday apologised to the Indian-Fijian community for the coup of 1987 ahead of the India-Pacific Island summit (FIPIC). Rabuka admitted he wronged the Girmitiyas descendants and all Fijians, particularly the Indian-Fijian community, in 1987.

Ethnic Indians were in majority until a military coup in 1987 forced tens of thousands of them to leave the island nation. The coup, staged by Rabuka, overthrew Prime Minister Timoci Bavadra’s government. Bavadra was the country’s first ethnic Indian Prime Minister.

Rabuka was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “I admit our wrongdoings, you are correct to have blamed us, you have every right to blame us for the difficulties you went through, we do not blame you for being angry with us or even hating us, you are justified in your anger and your hate. I stand here to confess and to ask for your forgiveness. I have made my confession personally to some for my deeds in 1987."

