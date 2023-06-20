PM Modi in US: Defence, trade on agenda during 'state visit'; here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is travelling to the United States on a State Visit, said the aim of his visit will be to deepen India-US ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas. On Tuesday morning, PM Modi emplaned for the United States for his first state visit.

"In USA, I will also get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life. We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit: All you need to know

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the visit to the US from New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

2. Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Washington the same day, where he will join US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a private engagement.

3. PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, which will be followed by a formal bilateral meeting with Biden.

4. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also host a state dinner in honour of Modi on Thursday (June 22) evening.

5. The Prime Minister will interact with select Chief Executive Officers of leading companies on Friday. Later, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a state luncheon.

6. Prime Minister Modi will also address the Indian-American community at the Reagan Centre.

7. "The US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties. During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership," PM Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

8. According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States beginning June 21, PTI reported. He said all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.

9. PM Modi, during his first state visit to the US, will also hold discussions with President Joe Biden on bettering trade and investment relations, besides forging closer ties in the technology domain comprising telecom, space and manufacturing.

10. PM Modi is the third Indian leader to make a state visit to the US. The other two were by former president Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

(With PTI inputs)

