'Protest not over yet, will return to Jantar Mantar': Sakshi Malik on police detaining wrestlers

After being detained by Delhi Police on their way to the new Parliament building during the 'Mahila Maha Panchayat' on Sunday, top wrestler Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers' protest was not over and that they would return to Jantar Mantar as soon as Delhi Police released them.

Taking to Twitter, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik vowed to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar. "Our movement is not over. After being released from police custody, we will start our satyagraha at Jantar Mantar. In this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers," she tweeted in Hindi.

She was among the wrestlers held, along with Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and others.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with their supporters on Sunday when they tried to march to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated, with Delhi Police clearing their protest site at Jantar Mantar and saying they will not be allowed to continue their sit-in.

The champion wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, had called for a women's 'Mahapanchayat' for which they did not have permission. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from where the new Parliament building was inaugurated by the prime minister, as wrestlers and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik tried to breach the barricades.

The police claimed the wrestlers broke and crossed the barricades, misbehaved and pushed the police personnel including the women constables. "The detained protesting wrestlers will not be allowed to continue with their dharna at Jantar Mantar. The entire protest venue at Jantar Mantar has been cleared," Pathak said.

Security was heightened near the new Parliament building, at the Jantar Mantar as well as at Delhi's borders with neighbouring states and many farmer groups who were planning to join the wrestlers' protest were stopped from entering the national capital.

