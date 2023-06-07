Protesting wrestlers meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, demand Brij Bhushan’s arrest

The protesting wrestlers, led by Bajrang Punia, have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan in their meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

The group of wrestlers met with the minister at his residence in the early hours of Wednesday, PTI reported. Thakur had invited the protesting wrestlers for discussions after the wrestler’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was deemed “inconclusive”.

“We are not ending our protest. We will see what proposal the government will offer to us. Our main demand is that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan should be arrested,” said wrestler Sakshi Malik.

On Saturday, the disgruntled group had met Amit Shah in order to reach a solution. The government asked the group not to talk about the late-night meeting with the minister.

"The athletes aren't satisfied with the government's response, neither is the government agreeing to our demands,” Punia said, talking about the inconclusive meeting to NDTV.

Earlier last week, The Delhi Police filed two FIRs and ten complaints against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him by wrestlers.

The FIRs and complaints were registered at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station. The complaints were registered on April 21, and the FIRs were filed on April 28.

The WFI Chief had been accused of demanding sexual favours per the FIRs. Furthermore, ten complaints of molestation were also filed against Singh.

The complaints detailed the WFI Chief’s attempts at inappropriate touching, putting his hand over the girls' chests, moving his hand from the chest to the back and chasing, among others.

Of the two FIRs lodged, the first details the allegations by the Olympians, while the second has allegations levelled by the father of a minor.