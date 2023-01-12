Punjab woman accuses Delhi's Pak embassy staff of seeking sexual favours

A college professor from Punjab has accused senior staffers of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi of indecent behaviour when she had sought visa. The woman alleged that when she had visited the embassy to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan in 2021, some senior staffers made sexual advances towards her.

Speaking to India Today over the phone, the woman, a senior professor and head of a department at a university in Punjab, said she had booked an online visa appointment with the Pakistan High Commission.

When asked about the purpose of her visit to Lahore, she told an official, “I wish to visit Lahore to photograph the monuments and write on them and also visit a university where I was invited to deliver a lecture.”

When she was about to leave, another staffer arrived and allegedly started asking her personal questions.

“He asked me why I wasn’t married. How do I live without marriage, what do I do for my sexual desires,” the woman told India Today.

The woman claimed the official persisted with his questions despite her attempts to change the topic.

In her complaint to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, she has asked for the matter to be taken up and sought justic.

The woman had, in the past, filed a complaint at a Pakistan portal and even written to the country's foreign affairs minister, Bilawal Bhutto. She also sent screenshots of the WhatsApp chat with the Pakistan High Commission staffer to the foreign minister.

The woman alleged that she was asked to write against the Indian government and offered handsome remuneration, which she refused. She further claimed that she was asked whether she supported the cause of Khalistan.