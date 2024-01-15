'Put him on no fly list,' say netizens as IndiGo passenger hits pilot amid flight delay

A video showing a frustrated passenger aboard an IndiGo flight punching the pilot while he was making an announcement regarding delays went viral. The video has garnered multiple responses on X platform with many calling for stringest action against the passenger. In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.

Delhi Police said, "We will take appropriate legal action against the accused."

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

Flight operations in north India have been affected since the past 48 hours as low visibility due to dense fog conditions.

The cold spell over Delhi and adjoining areas continued on Monday as minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 3–7 degrees Celsius. A layer of fog was visibile over most parts of the capital, leading to low visibility.

A passenger hit an IndiGo captain inside the aircraft while the pilot was making an announcement.



Delhi Police says "We will take appropriate legal action against the accused"



(Screengrab of a viral video) pic.twitter.com/5YYbNGE3sI — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

'What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public," said one X user.

What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job.



Arrest this man, and put him on the no-fly list. Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper in public. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) January 14, 2024

He will now spend at least 6 month in jail, that's where he will regret every moment of his behavior. — The Cryptography (@TheKryptography) January 14, 2024

"Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on Jan 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," said IndiGo in a statement.

Amid the severe fog conditions, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on X platform.