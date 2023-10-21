Rajnath Singh inaugurates military heritage festival; launches project ‘Udbhav’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched 'Project Udbhav', during the inauguration of the Indian Military Heritage Festival. The objective of the Project is to synthesize ancient wisdom with contemporary military practices, forging a unique and holistic approach to address modern security challenges, according to an official statement by the Defence Ministry.

It is a visionary initiative by the Indian Army that seeks to integrate age-old wisdom with contemporary military pedagogy.

"The first edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival was inaugurated in New Delhi today. The two-day festival aims to celebrate India’s rich military culture and heritage that has evolved over the centuries," Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Another notable initiative is the launch of 'Project Udbhav', which is a major step towards developing new military concepts that are rooted in India’s traditional strategic culture. This project builds upon and strengthens existing strategies by incorporating the vast tactical and strategic knowledge from historical documents," he added.

Project Udbhav, a collaboration between the Indian Army and the USI, is an endeavour to revisit the roots of India's ancient military thoughts. It will facilitate an in-depth understanding of the country's knowledge systems and philosophies and also aim to comprehend their enduring connect, relevance and applicability in the modern day, according to the official statement.

Project Udbhav aims to effectively integrate ancient wisdom with modern military pedagogy through interdisciplinary research, workshops and leadership seminars. It will facilitate the emergence of previously under-explored thoughts and theories related to strategic thinking, statecraft and warfare, foster deeper understanding and contribute to enriching military training curricula.

"With the launch of ‘Project Udbhav’, the Indian Army begins a new era, signifying their commitment to nurture a future where our military might and strategic thinking are enhanced by our rich and strategic past," the statement added.

