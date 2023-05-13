Sameer Wankhede, the Aryan Khan case officer, says facing 'punishment for being a patriot'

The former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede, who is accused of allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, said that he was being punished for being a patriot.



“The CBI raided my residence yesterday and searched for more than 12 hours. They found Rs 18,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service,” Wankhede told India Today TV, adding, “This is the punishment for being a patriot.”



“A team of six officers raided my father’s house in Andheri and found nothing. Another team of seven CBI officers also raided my in-laws. Both my in-laws are old,” he said.



The CBI has filed a complaint against Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding a Rs 25 crore payment in exchange for not implicating Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.



The CBI booked Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-B IPC), and threat of extortion (388 IPC) besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



Aryan Khan was arrested in the alleged drug bust case on the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2, 2021, they said. A coordinated search operation was launched on Friday at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai after filing the FIR against the 2008-batch IRS officer Wankhede and four others — then NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza — in the case, they said.



“It has been alleged that the said officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau of Mumbai Zone, in order to obtain undue advantage from the persons and others in the Case No. 94/2021… registered and investigated under the supervision of then Zonal Director of Mumbai Zone of NCB, had entered into criminal conspiracy with others and allegedly obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused…”, PTI quoted CBI spokesperson as saying.



The probe agency alleged the NCB, Mumbai Zone had received information during October, 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on a private cruise ship.



“It has also been alleged that the said persons entered into conspiracy in order to extort an amount of Rs 25 crore (approx) from family members of the alleged accused of the case No. 94/2021 of NCB, Mumbai, by threatening them of the accusation of offences of possession of narcotics substances as per the alleged directions of then zonal director (Wankhede) being the supervisory officer,” he said.



A token amount of Rs 50 lakh as bribe was allegedly obtained in furtherance of this conspiracy by the said persons, he said.



Wankhede and other officers through “improper and dishonest performance” of duty, by “corrupt and illegal means” and “exercise of personal influence” demanded bribes from the suspect in the case registered by the NCB, the CBI FIR has alleged. The accused officer was at the helm of the Cordelia ship probe till November, 2021 when a Special Investigation Team of the NCB took over the investigation.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah: Who should be credited for Congress' Karnataka victory?