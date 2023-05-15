Satyendar Jain moves Supreme Court seeking bail in money laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday moved a petition to the Supreme Court seeking bail in the money laundering case against him.

The AAP leader has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him, news agency ANI reported.

(File Photo) pic.twitter.com/GRfXX3Ufrz — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

The move comes just a few days after the jailed AAP leader wrote to the superintendent of Tihar jail number 7, saying he was feeling lonely and depressed and requested to lodge two more persons with him for social interaction based on his psychiatrist's suggestion.

On Jain's request, two prisoners were moved to his cell. However, when the Tihar jail administration came to know about it, both the prisoners were immediately shifted back to their cell.

Moreover, the superintendent of jail number 7 was issued a show-cause notice for shifting the two men to Jain's cell.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step," PTI reported, citing an official.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

Besides Jain, AAP's Manish Sisodia is also lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

