Seating capacity for 11,000, parking for 3,000 cars: All about state-of-the-art convention centre Yashobhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the state-of-the-art convention and expo centre Yashobhoomi in Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. He also travelled in the Delhi Metro ahead of the inauguration of the extension of the express line.

'Yashobhoomi' Convention Centre will be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

The new metro station will have three subways—a 735-metre-long subway connecting the station to the exhibition halls, convention centre, and central arena; another connecting the entry/exit across Dwarka Expressway; and the third one connecting the metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 17th September, I will inaugurate Phase-1 of Yashobhoomi, a state-of-the-art and modern convention and expo centre in Dwarka, Delhi. I am confident this will be a very sought after destination for conferences and meetings. It will draw delegates from all around… pic.twitter.com/KktcRVRNqM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2023

Also Watch: PM Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday: From economy, India’s digital infrastructure stack to G20 Summit presidency, Chandrayaan-3’s success and more, check out 10 powerful quotes by PM Modi in 2023

Check out the features of the state-of-the-art convention centre Yashobhoomi:

Developed at a cost of Rs 5,400 crore and a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres, Yashobhoomi will be among the world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destinations. Yashobhoomi houses a massive convention centre, multiple exhibition halls, meeting rooms and other facilities.

The convention centre has a seating capacity of over 11,000 people at a time. The convention centre has an underground car parking facility that has a capacity of 3,000 cars at a time.

Yashobhoomi is made of materials and objects inspired by Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound-absorbent metal cylinders and lit-up patterned walls.

The exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs and business events and are connected to a foyer space. The foyer will house various support areas like media rooms, VVIP lounges, cloak facilities, visitor information centre, and ticketing among others.

The convention centre also has an LED media façade in the country. It also comprises a plenary hall, which has a seating capacity of around 6,000 people. It also houses an auditorium, which has an innovative automated seating system which allows the floor to be a flat one or an auditorium-style tiered seating for different configurations along with wooden floors and acoustic wall panels.

The Grand Ballroom, inside the convention centre, has a petal ceiling and can house around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat around 500 people. The convention centre houses 13 meeting rooms, spread across eight floors, which are envisaged for a variety of meetings of different scales.



Yashobhoomi has a modern wastewater treatment system and also has provisions for rainwater harvesting. The complex has received Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Also Read: PM Modi to launch Vishwakarma scheme, inaugurate Yashobhoomi convention centre; all you need to know