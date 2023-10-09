Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security cover from govt amid death threats

Shah Rukh Khan has been granted Y+ by the Maharashtra state government after the Bollywood superstar received death threats following the blockbuster successes of 'Pathan' and 'Jawan'. A written complaint citing the threats was submitted to the state government.

Following the order of the state government, the IG VIP Security upgraded Shah Rukh Khan's security. The security service will be privately funded, and King Khan himself will be responsible for covering the associated costs that will come with it. The actor will have to pay the amount to the state government.

The Y+ security is usually given to people dealing with high threat perception. It includes the deployment of six personal security officers (PSOs) working in three shifts round the clock, along with five armed guards stationed at the person's residence.

Salman Khan also has Y+ security. He was given this level of protection after he experienced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta praised King Khan’s Jawan on social media and appreciated Khan’s determination to withstand the challenges in his life, including threats from gangsters.

"Back in the 90s, when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. 'Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won't work for you, I am a Pathan),' he said. He's the same today (sic)," Gupta wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster thriller 'Jawan' recently grossed Rs 1,103.27 crore at the worldwide box office, according to production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released globally on September 7 in three languages (Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu). The film broke several records at the box office. The Atlee directorial created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,100 crore mark globally.

Through a press release, the makers of the film revealed that 'Jawan' earned Rs 733.37 crore in the domestic market and Rs 369.90 crore in the overseas market, making the film’s success one of its kind. This King Khan release has particularly excelled in the Hindi language category, collecting a net of Rs 560.03 crore.

