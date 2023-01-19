Shattered dreams: IIT Delhi student dies in a tragic road accident

In a horrific road accident, a 30-year-old PhD student from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has died after getting hit by a speeding car near IIT Delhi on Tuesday night. This bright IIT Delhi student had recently cracked a job interview in London and was hoping to kick-start his career there.

Among three sisters, Ashraf Nawaz Khan was the only brother, and, recently, his father suffered a brain hemorrhage. Ashraf wanted to take up the responsibility of his family after his father passed away, and he was just one step away from fulfilling his dreams and the responsibility he wanted to take up.

Ashraf Nawaz Khan, who cracked a job interview in London, was planning to throw a celebration party for his friends for the same but destiny played his role, and he met with a horrific accident that took his life.

The accident took place around 11:15 at night when Ashraf and his friend Ankur Shukla aged twenty-nine, were on their way back after having dinner at a restaurant in the SDA market when a speeding car crashed into them while crossing the road near Gate Number 1 of IIT Delhi campus. They both were IIT Delhi, PhD students.

Ashraf died while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital, while Ankur survived the accident and sustained a fracture in his leg. He is currently undergoing treatment at Max hospital, Saket.

The family of the deceased is demanding strict action. Meanwhile, his aunt has said, "What is happening in Delhi? Why are people driving in a drunk state at night? The government should consider such matters seriously and take action. The driver of the car must be drunk," reported by India Today.

The car was later found abandoned in a damaged condition, parked at some distance from the accident scene.

