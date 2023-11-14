scorecardresearch
Business Today
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Ladakh and Sri Lanka

6.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Sri Lanka, while within 30 minutes a quake of magnitude 4.4 struck Ladakh

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Ladakh and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. 6.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Sri Lanka, while within 30 minutes a quake of magnitude 4.4 struck Ladakh.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said. “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the NCS said on social media platform X. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude had hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, NCS said. 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 13:08:50 IST, Lat: 37.28 & Long: 75.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 314km NNW of Kargil, Ladakh, India," said NCS.

 

Published on: Nov 14, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
