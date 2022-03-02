Ukraine conflict: India sends first tranche of humanitarian aid

India has sent the first tranche of humanitarian aid comprising medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials to war-torn Ukraine via Poland. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla confirmed the development in a press briefing on Operation Ganga.



Shringla said, “A flight left this morning having the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland. The consignment comprised of medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials.” He added that another flight on Wednesday will carry the second consignment via Poland.



MEA sources told news agency ANI that two tonnes of humanitarian aid including medicines, blankets, tents, tarpaulin, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats and surgical gloves have been sent to Ukraine. Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha thanked India for sending humanitarian aid to his country.

Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary and Romania today to bring back Indians from Ukraine. One C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 am earlier today for Romania under Operation Ganga: IAF officials

Indian Air Force aircraft carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly

The aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Indian students left for Romania at 4 am this morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts aimed at bringing back stranded Indians in Ukraine. Shringla noted, "PM Modi has also received calls. This happened as we were at the meeting, from the European Union Commission, Charles Michel. We are certainly reaching out diplomatically to all concerned to ensure the safety, security and protection of our citizens in Ukraine."

India decided to send relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its borders due to the Russian invasion.

(With agency inputs)