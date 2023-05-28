'Unforgettable day': PM Modi says new Parliament building filled hearts, minds with pride, hope and promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Soon after the inauguration, PM Modi took to social media and said that "today is an unforgettable day for all of us countrymen".

"Today is an unforgettable day for all of us countrymen. The new building of Parliament is going to fill all of us with pride and hope. I have full faith that this divine and magnificent building will give new momentum and strength to the prosperity and strength of the nation, along with the empowerment of the people," PM Modi tweeted.

आज का दिन हम सभी देशवासियों के लिए अविस्मरणीय है। संसद का नया भवन हम सभी को गर्व और उम्मीदों से भर देने वाला है। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि यह दिव्य और भव्य इमारत जन-जन के सशक्तिकरण के साथ ही, राष्ट्र की समृद्धि और सामर्थ्य को नई गति और शक्ति प्रदान करेगी। pic.twitter.com/aOReN4JiF4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

Sharing pictures from the ceremony today, he said, "As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress."

As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House in the presence of several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya and Jitendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP president J P Nadda among others.

The prime minister felicitated with shawls and souvenirs some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.

A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

It will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs, and visitors.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: New Parliament Building Inauguration Live: 'Unforgettable day,' says PM Modi after unveiling new building