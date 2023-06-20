'US pays lip service to India but seldom delivers', says China ahead of PM Modi's visit; asks India to abandon joining US' 'selfish game'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a state visit to the United States, China's state-owned media has slammed the US for "pushing India and ramping up its efforts to harass China's economic progress".

Modi left for his US visit on Tuesday morning. A roadmap for defence industrial cooperation, bettering trade and investment relations, besides forging closer ties in the technology domain comprising telecom, space and manufacturing are some of the key discussions that are likely to take place during PM Modi's state visit to the US.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi, in an opinion piece in The Global Times, pointed that while increasing economic and trade interaction with India, the US has also introduced many geopolitical calculations which is "doomed to fail".

This is Modi's sixth visit to the US since taking over as prime minister in 2014 but his first state visit to the US. "As the US seems to ramp up efforts to push India to confront China and harass China's economic progress, the Financial Times recently warned that Washington's embrace of Modi carries a price, saying the US' charm campaign has been noted with dismay by some of India's elites. They concern that the US attempts to "use India as a bulwark" against China," the editorial piece read.

Wang Yi, China's former Foreign Minister, said, "The US' geopolitical calculations are not difficult to read. As feared by many Indian elites, Washington's vigorous efforts to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with India is primarily to slow down China's economic development. However, this geopolitical calculation of the US is doomed to fail, because China's position in the global supply chain cannot be replaced by India or other economies.”

The piece further said despite increased investments in India by American companies, those “such as Apple, are now inseparable from China's supply chain”. It further read that while India seems to offer great market potential, but the country's weaknesses in business environment and industrial supply chain viability remain major hurdles.

“In fact, India's trade with the US cannot replace its trade with China, nor can India replace China in global supply chains. The more India exports to the US, the more it needs to import from China,” the piece said.

"If the US and India want to further develop economic and trade cooperation, they should solve the problems between themselves, rather than targeting China," it read.

Saying that the “US pays lip service to India but seldom delivers”, the editorial piece urged India “to abandon geopolitical calculation, such as considering joining the US' reckless and selfish game to contain China”, adding that promoting trade and economic cooperation with China “is of great importance for India's future growth and development”.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi said the aim of his visit will be to deepen India-US ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas.

According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, a roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States beginning June 21, PTI reported.

PM Modi, during his first state visit to the US, will also hold discussions with President Joe Biden on bettering trade and investment relations, besides forging closer ties in the technology domain comprising telecom, space and manufacturing.

