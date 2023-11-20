Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: ‘If everything goes as planned, we will be able to reach victims in the next 2 or 2.5 days,’ says Union Mister Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, after inspecting the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday, stated that if all goes as planned, rescue teams aim to reach trapped victims within the next two to two and a half days.

Gadkari expressed optimism, stating, "If the auger machine operates effectively, we anticipate reaching the victims within the next 2 to 2.5 days. The tunnel provides sufficient light and space, and communication lines are intact."

Following Gadkari's assessment, Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha informed reporters that a 900 mm diameter pipe, facilitated by an Auger machine, is being inserted. Sinha explained, "We have reached 22 meters and are progressing rapidly."

Currently, around 40 workers remain trapped in the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel. A six-inch-wide tube has been extended into the debris, reaching up to 39 meters, providing an additional means of delivering food and water to the stranded workers once successfully positioned.

Earlier, the rescue operation faced a setback when a loud cracking sound was heard during the positioning of the fifth pipe, leading to its suspension on Friday at 2:45 pm, according to a statement by NHIDCL.

Experts involved in the rescue mission have warned of a potential further collapse near the tunnel. An American-made auger machine is being employed to drill and insert pipes to address the issue.

Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain announced that the government is formulating a five-option action plan to rescue the workers. The drilling remains suspended as the rescue teams focus on various plans, with preparations to restart the auger machine for bore-through and insertion of large-diameter steel pipes to create an escape route.

Approximately six agencies, including NHIDCL, ONGC, RVNL, Satluj Jal Vikas Nigam Ltd, BRO, and state PWD, are actively participating in the ongoing rescue operation at the accident site. The Silkyara Tunnel, part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Chardham Project, collapsed on November 12. The 4531-metre tunnel is crucial for connecting the Gangotri and Yamunotri axis under the Radi pass area.