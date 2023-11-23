Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescue operation 'may be over by tonight', says NDRF DG Atul Karwal

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations latest updates: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal said that the operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel may be over by Thursday night, provided it went smoothly without any more challenges.

He also said that drilling work for the first six-metre pipeline has been completed and welding work is on in full swing to drill the next pipeline through the debris to rescue the trapped workers. Karwal added that the mountains were hindering the rescue ops.

He also mentioned that the augur drilling machine has begun working again after facing obstacles. "Augur machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not get any obstacles, the rescue operation will be completed by the end of the day," the NDRF DG was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | DG NDRF, Atul Karwal says "Auger machine has started operating again. We are estimating to send 2-3 pipes of 6 metres inside. Hopefully, by the end of the day, if we do not get any obstacles, the rescue operation will be… pic.twitter.com/OMuwxBf5i5 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Bhaskar Khulbe, in charge of the rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel, said that steel structures which posed an obstacle to the rescue ops have been removed and 12 metres of drilling is left. He added that there was dearth in oxygen at the spot where the steel structures were present.

At present, Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister General (retired) VK Singh are present at the rescue operations site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Dhami on the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel since November 12.

During this conversation, Dhami apprised Modi about the progress being made in the rescue and relief operations and the coordination between central agencies, international experts and the state administration.

He further said that he informed Prime Minister Modi about arrangements for medical check-ups of the workers after they are rescued-- team of doctors, ambulances, helicopter service and a temporary hospital for the treatment and care of workers.

Dhami further noted that instructions have been issued to AIIMS Rishikesh doctors "to be ready in case of any emergency". The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi about the well-being of the workers and the conversation between workers and their families. He also talked about his own monitoring of the rescue ops by staying in Uttarkashi.

Moreover, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has planned to airlift the workers from the state who are among the 41 people trapped in the tunnel after their rescue, an official of the Jharkhand labour department was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. There are around 15 workers from Jharkhand trapped inside the collapsed tunnel.

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

