‘Touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 to be called Shivshakti’: PM Modi announces at ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’.

Speaking at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Centre in the Peenya industrial area of Bengaluru, PM Modi added that the spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'.

"The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final...," PM Modi said on Saturday.

He further said that August 23 will now be celebrated as Hindustan National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan 3's landing on the Moon.

PM Modi, who arrived in India after visiting Greece, reached Bangalore to meet and congratulate ISRO scientists on the successful descent of the lander of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

Addressing the Isro scientists, PM Modi got emotional and said: "We have our national pride land on the Moon."

He said: "Today, from trade to technology, India is being counted among the countries standing in the first row. In the journey from 'third row' to 'first row', institutions like our 'ISRO' have played a huge role."

Earlier, PM Modi met ISRO Chairman S Somanath and congratulated him on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. He also congratulated all the ISRO scientists who are involved in India's moon mission.

Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. https://t.co/PHUY3DQuzb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023

Hailing the contribution of women scientists, Modi said: "Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3..this 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment..."

"Our scientists built an artificial Moon at the Isro research facility to test the soft landing of the lander. The lander was bound to succeed as it passed several tests before going there (to the Moon)," PM Modi said in Bengaluru.

He further said that the ISRO scientists took ‘Make in India' to the moon, which was a great feat in itself. "You have awakened an entire generation and left a deep imprint on them. This is no ordinary achievement. It’s a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe."

Highlighting the scope in spacetech and research, PM Modi said: "Experts say that in a few years, India's space industry will become $16 billion from $8 billion... ."

At HAL airport in Bengaluru, Modi said: "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India."