'When India grows, the whole world grows': Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to US Congress

Narendra Modi on Thursday became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint meeting of the US Congress twice. "It is always a great honour to address the United States Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India," he said.

In his hour-long address to the US Congress, PM Modi touched upon various topics including climate, Indian economy, women empowerment, terrorism, and other areas.

PM Modi is on a three-day state visit to the United States, where he received a rousing welcome from the expat Indians. Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi in his address said democracy is one of their sacred and shared values.

Here's what PM Modi said in his address:

On the Indian economy

"When I first visited the US as Prime Minister, India was the tenth largest economy in the world. Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And, India will be the third largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows, the whole world grows," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on women empowerment

“...today in modern India, women are leading us to a better future. India's vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead the journey of progress. A woman has risen from a humble tribal background to be our Head of State.”

PM Modi on climate actions

"We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over forty percent of our energy sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there. At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. This is a way to make sustainability a true people’s movement," the prime minister said.

"Our vision is pro-planet progress. Our vision is pro-planet prosperity. Our vision is pro-planet people," he said.

Prime Minister on unity in diversity

"We have over two thousand five hundred political parties. About twenty different parties govern various states of India. We have twenty-two official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet, we speak in one voice," PM Modi said.

He further stated, "Every hundred miles, our cuisine changes. From dosa to aloo prantha and from srikhand to sandesh. We enjoy all of these. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life."

On global alliances

"We live by the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the world is one family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. The same spirit is also seen in the theme when we chair the G20 Summit-- One Earth, One Family, One Future."

On Terrorism

"More than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world. These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he said.

PM Modi, US President Joe Biden joint statement

Besides his address, India and the US on Thursday said they are looking forward to the reconvening of the India-US Trade Policy Forum later this year to further enhance trade relationship and identify new areas for engagement.

The two countries have also taken steps towards deepening bilateral cooperation to strengthen economic relationship, including trade ties, according to a joint statement issued after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

"The US-India trade and investment partnership is an engine for global growth, with bilateral trade exceeding USD 191 billion in 2022, nearly doubling from 2014," it said.

"The leaders support continued for active engagement between the US Treasury Department and the Indian Ministry of Finance under the Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue," the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden have committed their administrations to promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between the US and Indian industry, government, and academic institutions, the statement said.

Modi and Biden welcomed Air India's historic agreement with Boeing to acquire more than 200 US-made aircraft. This purchase, the joint statement said, will support more than one million US jobs across 44 states and contribute to ongoing efforts to modernise the civil aviation sector in India.

Boeing has announced a USD 100 million investment on infrastructure and programmes to train pilots in India, supporting India's need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

Also Read: WATCH: Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Anand Mahindra arrive for PM Modi’s State Dinner