WATCH: Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Anand Mahindra arrive for PM Modi’s State Dinner

The who’s who of the Indian industry attended the star-studded State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the attendees were Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, and Anand Mahindra.

Among the list were also Indian-origin industry leaders such as Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi, as well as filmmaker M Night Shyamalan. Apple CEO Tim Cook and fashion designer Ralph Lauren also attended the State Dinner.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian American lawmakers Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, and Ami Bera were also present during the State Dinner.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo arrives at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/oBhvk2KmMX — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/CTfug7p41M — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/uF97Cuj846 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/RqrOnhtpKW — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/gtBPMASnim — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

As many as 400 guests were invited for the dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which was decorated with an Indian-inspired theme. The decor featured elements to honour the tradition and cultures of the US and India, as well as the Indian Tricolour.

On the menu were marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce for the first course and stuffed portobello mushrooms and a creamy saffron-infused risotto for the main course. Guests could also request dishes such as sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crisped millet cakes and summer squashes. For dessert, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake was served. Wines on the list were Stone Tower Chardonnay ‘Kristi’ 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose.

President Biden and PM Modi also issued a joint statement. "The US-India trade and investment partnership is an engine for global growth, with bilateral trade exceeding $191 billion in 2022, nearly doubling from 2014," they said.

They also urged the respective industries to take action on the recommendations from CEOs to build a resilient supply chain for emerging and clean energy technologies.

Also read: PM Modi in US: PM thanks President Biden for friendship, says ‘Jai Hind, God Bless America’

Also read: 'Democracy runs in our veins': At White House, PM Modi shuts down 'democracy dying' debate

Also Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, attend state dinner for PM Modi; check complete list of guests at White House