Who is Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj? The Jain seer PM Modi met in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dongargarh, a popular pilgrimage spot, in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandagon district and interacted with Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj.

Besides that, PM Modi also offered prayers at Maa Bamleshwari Temple, located on the foot of a hill in Dongargarh in the poll-bound state. "Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh," he wrote on X.

The 90-member state assembly will go into polls in two stages on November 7 and 17. Dongargarh assembly constituency is one of the 20 seats up for election in the first phase on November 7.

Who is Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj?

Acharya Shri Vidyasagar Maharaj is a highly revered Digambara Jain Acharya (Digambar Jain Monk) widely recognised for his exceptional scholarship, profound spiritual insights, and unwavering commitment to a life of austerity and discipline.

Born on October 10, 1946, in Sadalga, Karnataka, he embraced spirituality from a young age and renounced worldly life to take diksha (spiritual initiation) at the age of 21 in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj is deeply immersed in the study and practice of Jain scriptures and philosophy. His mastery of Sanskrit, Prakrit, and several modern languages has enabled him to author numerous insightful commentaries, poems, and spiritual treatises. His works, including Niranjana Shataka, Bhavana Shataka, Parishah Jaya Shataka, Suniti Shataka, and Shramana Shataka, are widely studied and revered within the Jain community.

Beyond his scholarly pursuits, Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj is renowned for his rigorous ascetic practices and unwavering dedication to spiritual growth. His commitment to non-violence, self-discipline, and equanimity has earned him the profound respect and admiration of countless devotees and spiritual seekers. His teachings, infused with wisdom and compassion, have inspired individuals from diverse backgrounds to embrace a life of spiritual fulfillment.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj's influence extends far beyond the realm of spirituality. He has played a pivotal role in promoting education and social welfare initiatives, particularly in the Bundelkhand region of India. His efforts have led to the establishment of schools, hospitals, and community centers, transforming the lives of countless individuals and uplift.

Also Read: 'Me and Mahi are not close friends': Yuvraj Singh spills the beans on his equation with MS Dhoni