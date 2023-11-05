'Me and Mahi are not close friends': Yuvraj Singh spills the beans on his equation with MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni played key roles in the historic 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories. Years after the World Cup victories, both Singh and Dhoni have now retired and are enjoying their lives outside the cricket pitch.

While the two players gave India its momentous victories, there have been rumours about the equation between them.

Recently, Singh opened up on the rumours and said he and Captain Cool, as Dhoni is referred to, are not close friends and that they have a bonding only because of cricket.

The cricketer, famously known for smashing 6 sixes in a single over during the 2007 World Cup, said that when the two of them were together on the ground, they gave more than 100 per cent for India.

"Should I be politically correct or honest? Let me be politically correct because if you ask Mahi, he will be politically correct. Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket; we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends; we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100 per cent for our country together," Singh said in a podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia.

He added that Dhoni was four years junior to him when he entered the team. Singh said that at times, Mahi made decisions that he did not like and vice versa. "When I came in the team he was junior, four years junior. And when you are captain and vice captain, there will be decision differences. I didn't like, and sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. Aur wo har team mein hota hai, koi bhi team le lo aap (It happens in every team. Look at any team)," Singh further noted.

Yuvraj Singh also recounted that he was a runner for MSD (another popular name for MS Dhoni) when the latter was injured and batting against Bangladesh. He said that Dhoni was in his 90s, while adding he wanted to give him the strike rate to help reach 100.

He also recalled how MS Dhoni helped him score his 50 against Netherlands. "When I was batting in a World Cup match, I was 48 against the Netherlands. There were 2 runs to win and Mahi blocked both the balls so that I get 50," Singh said.

He also gave an example from the 2011 World Cup final to explain the professional relationship between him and Dhoni. "In the World Cup final (2011), it was decided if Gauti gets out, I'll go, if Virat gets out, Dhoni goes. That thing is more important than friendship. We were hardcore professionals. I wish him well, I'm sure he wishes me well," he said.

Singh added that even though he and MS Dhoni were not the closest of friends, Captain Cool was the person to give him a clear picture of his career ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Singh said that Dhoni told him that the selection committee is not looking at him for the India squad of the 2019 World Cup.

"When I was at the end of my career, when I was not getting the right picture about my career, I actually spoke to him and asked him for advice and he was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking at you right now. Maine kaha chalo kisi ne to mujhe asli picture di mere career ke barey mein (I thought at least somebody showed me the real picture of my career). This is just before the 2019 World Cup. That is the reality of it," he said.

Singh also talked about how the two meet as friends only and that they shot an ad together as well. "He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only not like 'I don't want to get to know you'. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days," Singh said.

