‘Wish he were as good a husband, father too’: Mohd Shami’s estranged wife on his 7-wicket haul against NZ

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is undeniably on fire in the ongoing One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup 2023, demonstrating his skills with a stunning tally of 23 wickets so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, said she wishes he's "as good a person as he is a player". Shami and his wife separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery.

“If he were also a good person, as good a player as he is, we could have led a good life. My daughter, my husband, and I could have led a happy life if he were a good person. And it would be even more a matter of respect and honour if he were not only a good player but also a good husband and a good father,” said the cricketer’s estranged wife.

Hasin Jahan added: “But due to Shami's mistakes, due to greed, and due to his dirty mind, the three of us have to face the consequences. However, he is trying to hide his negative points through money.”

"I don't feel anything special," Hasin Jahan replied when asked if she felt special when Shami established records with his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semi-final match. “But it feels good that India has won the semi-final match. I pray that India wins the final as well,” she continued.

She also discussed Shami's proposal from actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh. “These things keep happening to celebrities. It’s normal. I don’t want to comment on it,” she said.

Shami received a bail from a Kolkata court in September, regarding a 2018 domestic abuse case launched by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. She had accused him of adultery and domestic violence, which subsequently led to non-bailable charges of domestic abuse and attempt to murder being pressed against Shami.

It is alleged by Jahan that she was subjected to relentless torment by Shami and his family, particularly when visiting Shami's native home in Uttar Pradesh. Counteracting these claims, Shami argues they are part of an elaborate conspiracy designed to smear his reputation. The legal face-off between the former couple has found itself in the limelight, capturing public attention more intensively in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami's current form will be in focus in the World Cup finals between India and Australia on Sunday.

Also Read: Swiggy's payment gateway stops working, food delivery platform says 'experiencing a technical down time'