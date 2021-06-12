Fuel prices hiked again; Diesel past Rs 100 in Rajasthan, first time ever in India

After Petrol, Diesel breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan as oil retailers increased fuel prices yet again on Saturday.

This is the 24th such hike since May 4, when state-run oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Petrol price was raised by 27 paise per litre in Delhi, while diesel got costlier by 23 paise a litre, as per the price notification by fuel retailers.

Also Read: Petrol price past Rs 100 in Mumbai as fuel rates hiked again today

Following the latest fuel price hike, a litre of petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 96.12 per litre, whereas, diesel is priced at Rs 86.98 a litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 102.30 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.39 a litre.

In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, diesel crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time to reach Rs 100.05. Petrol price has reached Rs 107 per litre in the area.

Sri Ganganagar was the first city in the country to see the petrol price touch Rs 100 a litre in mid-February. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being retailed at over Rs 100 per litre.

Also Read: Fuel prices break all records in India! 43 hikes, 4 cuts this year

In other states and Union territories (UTs) such as Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, petrol is retailing over Rs 100 a litre. Rajasthan imposes the highest VAT on petrol, and diesel in the country, followed by MP, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Below mentioned are the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city: -

City Petrol Diesel

Mumbai Rs102.30 per litre Rs 94.39 per litre

Delhi Rs 96.12 per litre Rs 86.98 per litre

Bengaluru Rs 99.33 per litre Rs 91.21 per litre

Chennai Rs 97.43 per litre Rs 91.64 per litre

Hyderabad Rs 99.90 per litre Rs 94.82 per litre

Kolkata Rs 96.06 per litre Rs 89.83 per litre

Oil prices reached fresh multi-year highs on Friday, closing out a third straight week of gains on an improved outlook for worldwide demand as rising COVID-19 vaccination rates help lift pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures settled at $72.69 a barrel, rising 17 cents after reaching their highest since May 2019. For the week, Brent was up 1%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $70.91 a barrel, up 62 cents, settling at their highest since October 2018. WTI was up 1.9% on the week.