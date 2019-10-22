Petrol, diesel prices cut by up to 6 paise today; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 5 paise and 6 paise, respectively, on Tuesday across four major cities of India. Petrol was priced at Rs 73.22 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was sold at Rs 66.11 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 78.83 and 69.29 per litre, respectively. Petrol was priced at Rs 75.87 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 76.04 per litre in Chennai. Diesel was sold for Rs 68.47 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.83 per litre in Chennai. Fuel prices have shown a steady decline after a continuous rise for several days last month. However, fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among the four metropolitan cities.

Petrol, diesel prices in four major cities today:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 73.22; Diesel - Rs 66.11

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 78.83; Diesel - Rs 69.29

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 75.87; Diesel - Rs 68.47

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 76.04; Diesel - Rs 69.83

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Monday after comments from a US official fed concerns surrounding the US-China trade war, adding to worries that a slowing global economy would reduce demand for oil. Brent crude futures fell 46 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $58.96 a barrel, reported Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $53.31 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 46 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $58.96 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $53.31 a barrel.

Edited by Manoj Sharma