Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday in Delhi and other major cities across the country.

This is the second pause in fuel prices in 11 days. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the ninth time on Thursday, taking the overall increment in 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.07 a litre on Friday, according to the latest rate released by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL).

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 116.72 per litre and Rs 100.94 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.45 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.52 a litre. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 96.22 a litre.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 118.75 per litre and Rs 101.43 a litre as on Friday.

The fuel prices have been increasing since March 22 and from then till Friday, oil prices have remained unchanged for only two days.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, crude oil prices in the international market have hit a record level. Even though the prices have fallen after that, they are still quite high.

International crude oil prices

US oil prices fell 7 per cent to close just above $100 on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced the largest ever release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and called on oil companies to increase drilling to boost supply.

US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery settled down $7.54, or 7 per cent, at $100.28 a barrel, after touching a low of $99.66, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures for May, which expired on Thursday, closed down $5.54, or 4.8 per cent, at $107.91 a barrel.

The more actively traded June futures were down 5.6 per cent at $105.16, after falling by $7 earlier in the session.