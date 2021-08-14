Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for nearly a month

Petrol and diesel prices remained static across India for the 28th consecutive day on Saturday.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued the halt on fuel prices across cities in the country after being on a rise since May, which had pushed the petrol rates above the psychological Rs 100-mark in around 15 states, comprising Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Petrol prices also surpassed Rs 100 in a few districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In Delhi, the fuel continues to be retailed at Rs 101.84 per litre, whereas Diesel is also being sold for Rs 89.87 a litre.

The fuel prices remain also remain unchanged across the country giving some respite to customers already reeling under the higher inflation that has led to a rise in prices of many other commodities comprising food items.

Petrol price in Mumbai is at an all-time high of Rs 107.8 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.45 a litre. In Kolkata petrol is retailing at Rs 102 per litre, whereas diesel is priced at Rs 93.02 a litre.

However, in Tamil Nadu, petrol rates will fall by Rs 3 per litre as the state government has slashed taxes on the same.

Chennai is the only metro in the country where petrol costs less than Rs 100 a litre, at Rs 99.47 as of Saturday.

Fuel rates in major Indian cities:

CITY PETROL DIESEL

NEW DELHI Rs 101.84 Rs 89.87

MUMBAI Rs 107.83 Rs 97.45

CHENNAI Rs 101.49 Rs 94.39

KOLKATA Rs 102.08 Rs 93.02

PATNA Rs 104.25 Rs 95.57

Global crude oil prices have plunged to just below $71 per barrel after it eased in the month of July.

Ideally, the drop in global crude oil rates should mean the OMCs cut retail prices of petrol and diesel, as well. But off late they have adopted a wait and watch policy until crude oil prices stabilise globally.