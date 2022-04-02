Petrol, diesel prices up again after a day's gap; check new rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were increased again after a day's gap by 80-85 paise a litre each. This takes the total hike in fuel rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 102.61 a litre as against Rs 101.81 previously, whereas diesel prices have climbed to Rs 93.87 per litre from Rs 93.07 a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 117.57 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 101.79 a litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel now cost Rs 108.21 per litre and Rs 98.28 a litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 112.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 97.02 a litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.