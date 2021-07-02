Petrol price rises, crosses Rs 105 in Mumbai; diesel remains unchanged

Rise in fuel prices have taken a toll on the common man's monthly finances. Petrol rates have been hiked for the 33rd time since May 4 while diesel prices remained constant on Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on June 30 and July 1.

Petrol has been jacked up by 35 paise in Delhi and costs Rs 99.16 per litre while Mumbaikars will have to pay Rs 105.24 per litre after the recent rise of 34 paise.

With a hike of 33 paise, petrol costs Rs 100.13 per litre whereas petrol is selling at Rs 99.04 after an upsurge of 40 paise.

Diesel prices continue to remain constant even after the recent hike. Diesel sells for Rs 89.18 per litre in Delhi while it costs Rs 96.72 per litre in Mumbai.

Citizens in Chennai will have to pay Rs 93.72 per litre for petrol while in Kolkata, diesel sells at Rs 92.03 per litre.

Petrol sells at a sky-high price of Rs 110.40 per litre-highest all over India in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, located near the India-Pakistan border while diesel sells at Rs 102.42 per litre in the district.

Also read: India's fuel demand rebounds in June; petrol sale rises 5.5% to 2.12 MT

Petrol, diesel rates across metro cities on July 2

Petrol Diesel

Delhi 99.16 89.18

Mumbai 105.24 96.72

Chennai 100.13 93.72

Kolkata 99.04 92.03

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) revise fuel rates on a daily basis by factoring in excise duty, value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges as well as the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the last 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

Global oil prices rise around 2 per cent on likelihood of OPEC+ producers increasing output at a less-than-expected pace. Brent crude went up by 1.6 per cent or $1.22 to $75.84 per barrel whereas US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $75.23 per barrel after a rise of 2.4 per cent or $1.76, Reuters reported.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal