'45% tariff for Myanmar...': Compcircle's Gurmeet Chadha slams Donald Trump's tariffs on poor countries

When President Donald Trump slapped fresh tariffs on imports from some of the world's poorest nations, he reignited a global firestorm. Framed as a move to protect American industries, the sweeping duties—some as high as 49% — hit countries like Cambodia, Madagascar, and Myanmar, where millions already grapple with poverty and disaster. But as markets trembled and critics lashed out, questions mounted: Is this economic strategy — or something far more cynical?

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO at Compcircle, didn’t hold back. In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), he slammed the US move: “Forget about bond yields, deficits etc which superpower slaps tariffs on poor countries. Cambodia 49%; Madagascar 47% where people earn $2 a day, Myanmar which recently had an earthquake killed 3000 people, 45%. Shame on entire US think tank!”

He ended with a stark warning: “There is something called KARMA.”

Chadha’s remarks struck a nerve online, prompting a wave of angry reactions.

“Yes..if it is true than absolutely shameful to impose huge tariffs on countries already struggling with poverty and natural disasters. Earning barely $2 a day, how will people in Madagascar or Cambodia even survive this tariff shock? The US talks about humanitarian leadership, but their actions reveal the opposite mindset clearly. These tariffs are not economics—this is pure injustice,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “When the world’s richest nation punishes the poorest for simply trying to survive, it’s not policy — it’s cruelty dressed as strategy. You don’t need an economics degree to know this is morally bankrupt. Karma remembers.”

A third added, “Tariffs on nations like Cambodia, Madagascar, and Myanmar — where people earn $2/day or face disasters like Myanmar’s earthquake — highlight a deeper issue: global trade often prioritizes profit over people. Instead of 'karma,' let’s talk accountability. The US and other powers should lead by example, not burden the vulnerable. How about a G20 summit focused on equitable trade reforms?”

Meanwhile, President Trump posted a video link on Truth Social, shared originally by a user named @AmericaPapaBear, that claimed he was “Purposely CRASHING The Market.” The cryptic, partially AI-generated video didn’t come with an explanation, but it went viral. The theory floated in the video? Trump is deliberately fueling market chaos to redirect capital into US Treasuries. That would pressure the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in May — a move that could help the government refinance its ballooning debt, weaken the dollar, and make US exports more competitive.

Hours earlier, the Dow had plummeted more than 2,000 points while the S&P 500 dropped 5.7% on April 5, responding to Trump’s aggressive tariffs.

But Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more measured note. “We face a highly uncertain outlook,” he said on April 5. Powell acknowledged that the tariffs were “larger than expected” and warned of their potential to drive up inflation while slowing growth.