Ashwini Vaishnaw tests India's first 5G calling at IIT Madras; watch video here

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday tested 5G calling at IIT-Madras.

"Successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. Entire end to end network is designed and developed in India," wrote Vaishnaw on Koo.

"We're proud of the IIT-Madras team which has developed the 5G test pad which will provide huge opportunities to the entire 5G development ecosystem and the Hyperloop initiative. Railways Ministry will fully support the Hyperloop initiative," add the IT minister at a press interaction later.

The Department of Telecom is likely to move the 5G spectrum auction proposal to the Union Cabinet for final approval next week, an official source had said on Tuesday. The Digital Communications Commission has finalised the base price suggested by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the source added.

However, telecom operators have opposed the base price recommended by the regulator TRAI.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the country's first 5G testbed to enable startups and industry players to test and validate their products locally and reduce dependence on foreign facilities.

The testbed has been set up at a cost of around Rs 220 crore.The 5G testbed has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

