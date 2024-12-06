Cabinet decision: Rithala-Kundli corridor in Delhi Metro Phase-IV gets a nod with Rs 6,230 cr outlay

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project on Friday. The corridor spans 26.463 kilometers and has a total project outlay of Rs 6,230 crore. It is anticipated that the corridor will be completed within four years from the date of its approval. Once operational, this corridor will extend the Delhi Metro into Haryana, making it the fourth extension into the state. Currently, the Delhi Metro serves Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Delhi Metro's Red Line

The Red Line is currently operating between Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and Rithala. The extension of this corridor is set to improve connectivity in the north western parts of the national capital, including areas such as Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini. This expansion will include a total of 21 elevated stations along the route.

Upon completion, the Rithala - Narela - Nathupur corridor will connect Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to Nathupur in Haryana via Delhi, enhancing connectivity throughout the National Capital Region. This new phase IV project will significantly expand the reach of the Delhi Metro network in the NCR, contributing to economic growth.

The extension of the Red Line will help alleviate traffic congestion on the roads, leading to a reduction in pollution from motor vehicles.

"Construction of Phase-IV (3 Priority Corridors), consisting of 65.202 km and 45 stations, is underway, and as of today, more than 56% of construction has been completed. The Phase-IV (3 Priority) corridors are likely to be completed in stages by March 2026. In addition, two more corridors, comprising 20.762 kilometres, have also been approved and are in the pre-tendering stages," the Cabinet statement said.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 Stations

The 26.4 km-long stretch will feature a total of 21 stations, including Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli, and Nathpur.

The Delhi Metro Phase 4 expansion, totaling 65.202 km and 45 stations, is currently under construction. As of now, more than 56% of the project has been completed. The Phase 4 (3 priority) corridors are projected to be finished in stages by March 2026.

Currently, the Delhi Metro serves an average of 64 lakh passenger journeys. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates a total of 12 metro lines spanning approximately 392 km with 288 stations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).