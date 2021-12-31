FASTag average daily collection at Rs 106 crore, govt says

In 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways decided that all lanes of the fee plazas on the national highways would be declared as “FASTag lane”. More than 4.35 crore FASTags were issued till December 21, the ministry said in a year-end review statement highlighting the work done during the year.



The average daily collection of FASTag reached Rs 106 crore (till November 2021), with average daily Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) transactions of 71.38 lakh. FASTag penetration across the country is at around 97 per cent and toll plazas are having 99 per cent penetration. About 728 national and 201 state highway fee plazas are FASTag enabled.



The ministry claimed that FASTag would save Rs 20,000 crore per year on fuel, saving precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well.



Further, the ministry informed that the pace of construction of national highways increased thrice--- from 12 km per day in 2014-15 to 37 km per day in 2020-21. Up to 4,410 km of national highway was constructed in 2014-15, while 13,327 km constructed in 2020-21.



In the last seven years, the length of national highways has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km now, the government says.



In the current financial year 2021-22, the ministry has so far built 5,407 km on national highways (as of December 24).



In addition, the government announced that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway (Economic Corridor) of 179 km is to be built at Rs 8,500 crore and Haridwar Spur, connecting Haridwar with Delhi-Dehradun Expressway at Rs 2,100 crore.



The government also said that emergency landing facilities are being developed at 19 other places to strengthen security.



In 2020-21, as many as 14 Wayside Amenities (WSAs) are functioning while 15 WSAs are under construction. 142 WSAs are targeted for development. Out of these, the National Highways Authority of India has awarded 39 WSAs and invited bids for the remaining 103 WSAs, which includes 3 in Jammu & Kashmir.



Further, Construction of 2.5 km long 4 lane concrete pavement at Delhi-Vadodara expressway section within 24 hours set a world record. and a 26 km long single lane bitumen road of Solapur- Bijapur section of NH-52 built just in 21 hours.



"One of the major initiatives taken in 2021 was Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which will phase out unfit vehicles from the country, reduce pollution caused by the old, unfit vehicles from the road but also lead to substantial employment generation," the government says.