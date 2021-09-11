FinMin exempts 165 District Mineral Foundation trusts from paying income tax

The Finance Ministry has exempted an additional 165 District Mineral Foundation (DMF) trusts from paying income tax, taking the total number of DMF trusts with such exemption to 316.

DMF is a trust set up as a non-profit body in districts affected by mining-related operations to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by such operations. It is funded through the contributions from the holder of major or minor mineral concession in the district as may be prescribed by the Central or state government.

Through the amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) (MMDR) Act in 2015, the government had made provisions for establishment of DMF in all the districts affected by mining.

"Ministry of Finance has taken measures to get the DMF trust exempted from Income Tax. Section 10(46) of the Act was amended by Finance Act 2018 so that all the DMF trusts could be notified as 'Class of Authority'," the Mines Ministry said in a release.

Also Read: Far from Ikon-ic: The inside story of Ford's messy exit from India

Accordingly, the Department of Revenue notified 151 DMF trusts in September last year and 165 DMF trusts on September 10, 2021 as 'Class of Authority' in respect of the income arising to DMF, it said.

With this, a total of 316 DMF trusts have been notified as 'Class of Authority' in respect of the income arising to DMF.

The Mines Ministry said it had taken up with Finance Ministry the issue of issuance of notification for I-T exemption for DMFs. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for exempting 165 additional DMFs from income tax.

The DMF is a non-profit statutory 'Trust' for every Indian district affected by mining-related operations. It is an initiative of the PM @narendramodi ji led Govt to ensure that funds be collected under DMF and utilised for welfare of those affected by mining-related operations. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 11, 2021

Joshi said the decision will result in availability of more funds for DMF Trusts, ensuring better implementation and outcome-oriented activities for welfare of people affected by mining.

Collections under DMF as well as interest accrued will be exempted from IT.



A Gazette notification has been issued to this effect.



I thank @FinMinIndia for exempting 165 Trusts. Adding to earlier exemption of 151, now a total of 316 Trusts stand exempted from IT. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 11, 2021

Also Read: Indian economy recovered more strongly compared to impact of COVID-19 outbreak on it: PM Modi