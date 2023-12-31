Govt to prioritise certification for persons with disabilities as private sector shows interest in employing them

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is focusing on certification programs for persons with disabilities, as more and more companies in the private sector are employing them. "We want to ensure that individuals with disabilities receive recognition for their skills. The government is making efforts to integrate accessibility topics into educational curricula, emphasising the importance of preparing students for an inclusive and diverse workforce,” said Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The Secretary noted the private sector's increasing interest in hiring individuals with disabilities, particularly in visual elements. "Certification is crucial," he stated, brooding the balance between legal actions and cooperative approaches.

On the sidelines of the Inclusive India – Digital First Summit held earlier this month, Aggarwal spoke about the current focus on accessibility, reflecting on past campaigns such as the barrier-free initiative and the Accessible India campaign. "Accessibility is not just about ramps; it's a comprehensive effort," he stated, emphasising the need to adapt to an evolving landscape. From tactile tiles to digital platforms, the government's commitment to inclusivity has seen a transformation, with digital elements now playing a pivotal role.

Aggarwal highlighted digital challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, citing issues with services like Uber and Ola. "Digital accessibility is non-negotiable," he said, outlining the evolution of laws and notifications from 1995 to 2016 to enforce accessibility standards in the digital realm.

The Secretary further underscored the collaborative efforts required for inclusive education. "The community, government, and corporations need to collaborate," Aggarwal emphasized. He shared poignant challenges faced by students, highlighting the essential role of collaboration across sectors to ensure access to education and essential services.

Acknowledging the shift in educational preferences, Aggarwal discussed challenges and initiatives. "We're witnessing a shift from Braille to audio resources," he noted, citing initiatives like Sugamapustkalia, offering a vast library of Indian books for mobile accessibility. Concerns about blind students being dissuaded from certain subjects post 8th or 10th grade showcased the need for adaptive educational strategies.

Recognising the capabilities of blind individuals, Aggarwal lauded companies like IBM and Microsoft for employing blind coders. "STEM education needs to be tailored to unique needs," he said, showcasing the government's commitment to fostering educational opportunities for all.

The secretary also acknowledged the heightened challenges faced by the deaf community, especially in language development. “Efforts to promote sign language from an early age and address the dropout rate for deaf students highlight the urgency in addressing these unique challenges,” he said.

Talking about digital accessibility, Aggarwal highlighted the role of legislation and collaborative engagement. "AI is the future," he said, expressing optimism about advancements in AI improving image and video descriptions for the visually impaired.

Aggarwal said that there should be further AI integration on websites with a potential impact on businesses. The Inclusive India – Digital First Summit held on December 14, brought together the luminaries of the Indian IT industry, focusing on the imperative integration of people with disabilities into the digital framework.

“With only a small portion of India's digital landscape accessible to individuals with disabilities, it becomes essential to explore global models of digital accessibility. Our vision is to cultivate a future where tech products 'Made in India' are synonymous with both accessibility and inclusivity,” said Shilpi Kapoor, CEO of BarrierBreak, a player in offshore digital accessibility testing and consulting based in India.

The summit aimed to include 15 per cent of the world's population by implementing digital accessibility and making web and mobile accessible to people with disabilities.

