Madhya Pradesh new liquor policy: Liquor shops banned up to 100 mt of religious, educational places; all you need to know

Madhya Pradesh government has banned liquor shops to up to 100 metres of religious and educational places. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that no liquor shops will be allowed to have ‘ahatas’ or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars. “Ahatas at liquor shops have been banned under the new excise policy,” said the minister.

The CM also said that if a person is found driving under the influence of alcohol then for the first time his or her driving licence will be suspended for up to 6 months.

Chouhan also told reporters that if an individual is caught driving under alcohol influence for the second time, then there will be a ban on driving for 2 years. If the person is caught doing the same for the third time, then there will be a life ban.

The MP cabinet approved the new excise policy after the cabinet meeting on Sunday. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the liquor policy has been brought to discourage liquor consumption.

The distance of liquor shops from educational institutions, girls’ hostels and religious places has been increased from 50 metres to 100 metres. “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage drinking liquor so no new shop has been opened in the state since 2010. On the contrary, shops were closed,” Mishra said. During the Narmada Seva Yatra, 64 shops were closed in the State, he added.

