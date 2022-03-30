Road Ministry working on homegrown 'BNCAP' system for cars' safety rating

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government is working on a proposal, in consultation with stakeholders, to formulate a plan for testing and assessing the star rating of a car under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP).

Gadkari was responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the Government of India has any plan regarding having an own star rating system to test the cars under varied parameters.

The minister said that the BNCAP Programme will encourage manufacturers to participate voluntarily in the safety testing assessment programme and incorporate higher safety levels in new car models with regard to various identified parameters, such as structural safety of car, safety of adult occupants, safety of child occupants, among others.

The proposed assessment will allocate a star rating from 1 to 5 stars, he added.

When asked about the measures being proposed for the safety of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, Gadkari replied that the ministry has taken several initiatives to enhance their safety.

He said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through a notification has laid out additional safety features for motor vehicles used for carriage of passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, manufactured on and after July 1, 2019. The additional safety features include airbag for the driver, seat belt reminder, manual over-ride, among others.

Besides, mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver, has also been notified.

"This Ministry, vide notifications S.O. 1139 (E) dated 28th April 2015 and S.O. 2412(E) dated 3rd September 2015, mandated AIS 098/2008 for protection of occupants in the event of an Offset Frontal Collision for new models from 1st October, 2017 and for all models from 1st October, 2019; AIS 096/2008 for requirements for behaviour of steering mechanism of the vehicle in a Head-on collision for new models from 1st October, 2017 and for all models from 1st October, 2019..." Gadkari said.

The ministry has also notified various measures in the form of rules/ regulations for the approval of vehicles to certify their roadworthiness, fitness, anti-lock braking system (ABS), speed limiting devices, fire alarm and protection system in type III buses of category M3 and school buses, he added.