49 more Lok Sabha Opposition MPs suspended today for 'unruly behaviour', total count touches 141

Around 49 more Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the rest of this winter session in the Parliament on charges of ‘serious misconduct’. On Monday, 78 MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament for unruly behaviour and disregarding the directions of the Chair.

In the last two days, a total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended from both houses for the winter session for continuing to press for statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and a discussion, on the breach of Parliament security last week.

On Tuesday, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Karti Chidambaram, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah were suspended. The motion to suspend the MPs was brought by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha: "It was decided not to bring placards inside the House. Due to desperation after losing recent elections, they are taking such steps. This is the reason we are bringing a proposal (to suspend MPs)."

On Monday, 46 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha, and 45 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the “complete purge” is executed to bulldoze “draconian bills” without any meaningful debate and let the BJP MP who facilitated the intruders into the Lok Sabha go scot-free.

AAP Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said, “Those speaking the truth and asking questions have been suspended from the House today. The public is seeing the kind of dirty politics happening in the Parliament.”

TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who was suspended earlier this month, posted on X: “Next Adani Annual Shareholders meeting to be held in Lok Sabha Chamber.”

On Monday, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government was behaving in a dictatorial manner and treating Parliament as BJP headquarters. He said the Opposition had been cooperating with the government ever since the session began.

"This government has reached the apex of dictatorship. They have the majority, and they are wielding the stick of power. They want to run Parliament like a party office. But that cannot happen. We were eager for a discussion. The productivity of Parliament before December 13 is for all to see. It seems they find it easier to talk to the media, but are scared to speak in Parliament," he said.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said with an Opposition-less Parliament, the government can now "bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate".