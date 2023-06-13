AIADMK hits out at BJP's Annamalai for indirect dig at Jayalalithaa, passes resolution against him

The AIADMK on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning BJP state president K Annamalai for his remarks against late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The resolution was passed at a meeting of the party's district secretaries chaired by AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The BJP state president had cast aspersions on late chief minister Jayalalithaa with an ulterior motive, Palaniswami said. Reacting strongly to the criticism of the AIADMK leader, Palaniswami said "Annamalai's remark is irresponsible, lacking political experience and maturity. We strongly condemn it."

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, said, “We strongly condemn Annamalai’s remarks. He made the remarks with ulterior motives.” “His statements are completely unacceptable and it has hurt AIADMK cadres,” he added.

Annamalai had recently said that Jayalalithaa had "failed" to provide good governance to the state. He had also said that the AIADMK was a "corrupt" party.

“Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption,” Annamalai said when he was asked whether the period between 1991-96 (when Jayalalithaa was at the helm) was among the worst periods in terms of corruption.

The AIADMK and the BJP are currently in a bitter alliance in Tamil Nadu. The two parties have been attacking each other on a number of issues.

The AIADMK's resolution against Annamalai is seen as a sign of the growing rift between the two parties. It is also seen as a warning to the BJP that the AIADMK will not tolerate any attacks on its leaders.

The AIADMK on Monday questioned Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's intention to criticise the party despite being in the alliance, and said it will be forced to rethink its ties with the saffron party if Annamalai is not restrained.

Taking strong exception to Annamalai for his alleged criticism of the AIADMK and its leader, the party's former state minister D Jayakumar accused the BJP leader of creating confusion in the alliance and sought to know if the Delhi leaders approved his actions.

''Is it Annamalai's intention to see that the AIADMK-BJP alliance does not win a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that Narendra Modi should not become Prime Minister again? Are not his activities oriented in this direction?'' Jayakumar asked while speaking to mediapersons here.

