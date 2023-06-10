‘Already has responsibility as LoP': Sharad Pawar explains why no new role for Ajit Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he did not give any new responsibility to his nephew Ajit Pawar in the reshuffle inside the party ranks as he already has the responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition of the Maharashtra Assembly.

His statement came after Sharad Pawar earlier in the day announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP. Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

While the power division is regarded as excluding Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP in 2019, Sharad Pawar said that Ajit Pawar already has the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. When asked if Ajit Pawar was pleased with the decision, Sharad Pawar said Ajit was one of the decision-makers.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Apart from the big role, Sule will also be the chairperson of NCP’s central election authority and the in-charge of Maharashtra, Haryana Punjab as well as the party’s women, youth and students wings. The central election authority plays a key role in deciding on candidates for various polls.

The assigning of new roles to Sule and Patel comes a little more than a month after Sharad Pawar sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation, triggering dramatic scenes by emotional party workers, who quit en masse. Relenting to pressure from party leaders and workers, Pawar revoked his decision after three days.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” the veteran politician said taking back his decision.

