NCP leader Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as new working presidents

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and NCP Vice-President Praful Patel as the new working presidents of the party. Sharad Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, which was founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

Sule, 53, who is the Baramati MP, has been given the responsibility of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Women Youth and Lok Sabha Coordination. Praful Patel, Member of Rajya Sabha, will look after Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa. The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, who is nephew of Sharad Pawar and a key player in the NCP.

NCP National General Secretary Sunil Tatkare has been given the responsibility of Odisha, West Bengal, farmers, and minority department. Sharad Pawar also announced that Nanda Shastri is the Delhi NCP chief.

#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party pic.twitter.com/v8IrbT9H1l — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

Following the announcement, Sule said she was deeply grateful to the party, adding that she is determined to justify the trust reposed in her by the party. Sule was introduced to active politics with her election as Rajya Sabha MP in September 2006. In 2009, she took over the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which was represented by Pawar until then.

"I and Prafulbhai Patel were elected as working presidents in a program organized on the occasion of NCP's anniversary. I am deeply grateful to the party organization for this. I am determined to justify the trust reposed in me by the party. It is believed that NCP leaders, functionaries, workers and well-wishers have received good support in the past and it will continue in the future. Thank you once again to respected Pawar Sahib, office bearers, senior leaders and activists for this responsibility," she tweeted.

I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai.



To my fellow members of the party, because… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 10, 2023

Last month, Sharad Pawar resigned from the presidency of the party during the launch of his biography. Following that there was strong opposition from his party members and political leaders.

On May 5, an NCP panel was formed to look into Pawar's offer and rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

Pawar took back his resignation as the national president as emotional party workers created a hue and cry and protested against his decision.

“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the NCP," Pawar had said.

