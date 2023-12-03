Ambikapur election 2023: Congress' T S Singh Deo takes lead against BJP's Rajesh Agarwal

In the 2023 Ambikapur Assembly Election, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo, a three-time MLA from a royal lineage has taken an early lead against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajesh Agarwal in the tribal-centric Ambikapur constituency.

In the political landscape of Surguja district, Ambikapur Assembly constituency holds a pivotal position as a stronghold for the Congress party in Chhattisgarh. The electoral clash between T S Singh Deo, the state's wealthiest MLA, and BJP's Rajesh Agarwal, known for his political experience and local support, carries profound significance for the future development of Ambikapur and the political stature of the contenders.

Historically, Ambikapur, the tenth Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, has been witness to TS Singh Deo securing victories in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections.

In the charismatic realm of TS Singh Deo, also known as TS Baba, his status as the Maharaja of Sarguja gives him a firm grip over all 14 seats in the Sarguja division. The opposition BJP faces challenges in presenting a strong counter candidate due to Singh Dev's charisma and popularity in the region. Recently appointed as the state's first Deputy Chief Minister, TS Singh Deo serves as the Health Minister, overseeing the construction of a medical hospital in Ambikapur. The anticipation of a medical college as a gift from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel adds to the political dynamics.

On the opposing front, Rajesh Agarwal, a prominent businessman and member of the BJP's Surguja district executive committee, switched allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2018. He emerges as a formidable contender for the Ambikapur seat, enjoying a robust following in the business community and local constituency. Considered a close confidant of the state leadership of the BJP, Agarwal brings his political acumen into play.

The local dynamics of the Ambikapur assembly constituency revolve around agriculture, with the Rajasthan State Electricity Board owning a coal block. The contentious clearing of the Hadsev Aran forest for a coal block remains a focal point, drawing media attention and sparking protests among the local rural population.

In Chhattisgarh, elections were held on both November 7 and November 17, which saw the participation of voters from the state's assembly constituencies. Today, on December 3, all eyes will turn to the counting of votes, determining the outcome of this critical electoral battle in Ambikapur.

Also Read: Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh ahead of 2024 polls to begin soon

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Result 2023: Setback for Congress? BJP may win 36-46 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India