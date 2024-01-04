Arvind Kejriwal likely to be arrested by ED today? Delhi ministers raise alarm

Aam Aadmi Party ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj late Wednesday night raised alarm they had "information that the ED would raid party chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence today and was likely to be arrested".

Kejriwal on Wednesday had skipped ED summons in connection with the liquor policy case for the third time, citing Republic Day preparations and Rajya Sabha elections, saying he would be "happy to answer" any questionnaire sent by the agency.

Kejriwal in a letter said the summon was "motivated and issued for vexatious considerations", adding it was not clear whether he is being called as a witness or a suspect in the case.

News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 3, 2024

Kejriwal skipped ED summons on November 2 and December 21 in connection with the case which led to the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in October.





सुनने में आ रहा है कल सुबह मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल जी के घर ED पहुँच कर उन्हें गिरफ़्तार करने वाली है । — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 3, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party has questioned the timing of the summons. "Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in the (Lok Sabha) elections," the party said.

The case against the AAP leader is based on a FIR by the CBI alleging irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22). The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.