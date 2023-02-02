'As per your size':  YS Sharmila gifts shoes to Telangana CM KCR, dares him to join padayatra

YS Sharmila, the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSTRP) and sister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday said she was gifting a pair of shoes to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She challenged the chief minister to join her padayatra if he thinks all is well in the state.

Sharmila is currently on a months-long yatra to cover all Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. She began the yatra in October 2021. In November last year, the yatra was stopped after she was taken into custody following a clash between her party workers and the TRS supporters.

Sharmila today resumed her yatra and presented a shoe box to CM Chandrashekhar Rao and dared him to join her march. "I challenge Telangana CM KCR to walk with me in the padayatra,” Sharmila said. "I’m gifting this brand new pair of shoes to walk. This is as per your size and there is a bill to exchange in case it doesn’t fit," she was quoted as saying by News18.

The YSTRP chief said as per KCR, there are no problems in Telangana. "Let him walk with me on the padayatra. If there are no problems in the state as he says, then I will retire from politics," she said, adding that but if this is not true, then KCR has to resign and apologise to the people of Telangana.

"He must make a Dalit a chief minister as he promised,” the YSTRP chief said. She claimed that KCR had made so many promises but he had failed to fulfill the promises he had made to the public.

Launching a scathing attack on KCR, Sharmila said there was no public durbar for even one day during the chief minister's regime. "KCR, I dare you to do at least a one-day padayatra," she said, adding that she has already completed 3,500 kilometres and it started from where the march stopped.

Sharmila claimed that KCR stopped her march on the pretext of law and order. She said people were being cheated by not implementing all the promises made by the chief minister during the movement. "KCR has stopped the schemes for farmers in the name of Rythubandhu. He did not give a single rupee for crop loss and will give Rythu bima only after 60 years," she claimed.